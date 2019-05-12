peggy lipton

Peggy Lipton
Actress Peggy Lipton passes away at 72
Donnie Lederer
May 12, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: peggy lipton
August 30 in Sci-Fi History: Happy Birthday to Peggy Lipton, Cameron Diaz and Mary Shelley
Zac Hug
Aug 30, 2017
peg norma_jennings.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: peggy lipton