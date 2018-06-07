peter parker: the spectacular spider-man

Peter Parker Spectacular Spider-Man 305 Hero
Exclusive preview: Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #305 asks Doctor Doom for help
Blair Marnell
Jun 7, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Chip Zdarsky
Tag: marvel comics
Marvel signs Chip Zdarsky to an exclusive deal in the wake of Bendis' departure
Brian Silliman
Mar 14, 2018
Chip Zdarsky- Marvel 2-in-one annual cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Chip Zdarsky
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: peter parker: the spectacular spider-man
Tag: Marvel Legacy
Spidey is back on the Most Wanted List in Exclusive Marvel Legacy reveal
Mike Avila
Aug 15, 2017
spidey.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: peter parker: the spectacular spider-man
Tag: Marvel Legacy
Tag: Comics
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: marvel comics
Chip Zdarsky launching flagship Spider-Man comic for Marvel
Trent Moore
Feb 14, 2017
amazingspiderman1k.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: marvel comics