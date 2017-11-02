The Phantasm Collection

phantasm.jpg
Watch the story behind the trailblazing horror film Phantasm and its lasting legacy
stark.george
Nov 2, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Blu-ray Roundup
Tag: Scream Factory
Every classic sci-fi, fantasy and supernatural horror Blu-ray coming in March 2017
Dany Roth
Mar 1, 2017
RoboCop2.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Blu-ray Roundup
Tag: Scream Factory
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Phantasm Collection
Tag: Phantasm
Frightening 5-film Phantasm Blu-ray box set coming to America
Jeff Spry
Jan 18, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-01-18_at_12.01.17_PM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Phantasm Collection
Tag: Phantasm