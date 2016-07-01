The Phantom

000_5.JPG
Welcome to the Jungle: 9 of comics’ most daring jungle adventurers
Matthew Funk
Jul 1, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: The Phantom
Rumor of the day: Pulp hero The Phantom getting a big-screen reboot
Trent Moore
May 1, 2014
214951.jpg
Tag: The Phantom
Tag: Alice
Tag: Riverworld
Riverworld, Phantom, Alice movie events coming to SCI FI
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Riverworld_paperback.jpg
Tag: Alice
Tag: Riverworld
Tag: Riverworld
Tag: The Phantom
Updated: SCI FI Casts Riverworld, Phantom movie events
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Tahmoh_Penikett_Battlestar.jpg
Tag: Riverworld
Tag: The Phantom
Tag: The Phantom
Get a sneak peek at the title character from SCI FI's The Phantom
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
phantom_front_thumb.jpg
Tag: The Phantom