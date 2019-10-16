Phillip K. Dick

The Man in the High Castle: The battle for the multiverse begins in final season trailer
Josh Weiss
Oct 16, 2019
Man in the High Castle Season 4
Here's what Blade Runner 2049 was almost titled
stark.george
Oct 12, 2017
blade_runner_2049_01.jpg
X-Files' Frank Spotnitz on building an alt-history with The Man in the High Castle
Trent Moore
Aug 4, 2015
la-et-st-review-amazon-pilots-20150115_0.jpg
Philip K. Dick's novel Martian Time-Slip coming to the big screen
Trent Moore
Oct 18, 2013
Martian Time-Slip (1981).jpg
