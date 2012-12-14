The Plan

Caprica_MoralesStoltz.jpg
How Caprica differs from Battlestar, and how it's the same
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Edward James Olmos
Battlestar's Edward James Olmos reveals his Plan
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
battlestargalactica_olmosOdonnell_413_1.jpg
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Edward James Olmos
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Caprica
Tonight's Battlestar finale is extra long—with special previews
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
battlestargalactica_Bamber_413_0.jpg
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Caprica