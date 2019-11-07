Planet Nine

Artwork depicting Planet Nine, a theorized super-Earth orbiting the Sun several tens of billions of kilometers out. Observations of distant icy worlds imply this planet exists.
Could TESS have already seen Planet Nine?
Phil Plait
Nov 7, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Planet Nine
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: TESS
Tag: solar system
Tag: Kuiper Belt

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Planet Nine
Does Planet 9 Exist? <All signs (still) point to 'yes'>
Phil Plait
Feb 25, 2019
Artwork of a possible planet far, far away. Credit: Caltech/R. Hurt (IPAC)
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Planet Nine
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: solar system
Meet your very, *very* distant solar system neighbor 2018 VG18
Phil Plait
Dec 18, 2018
Artwork depicting the extremely distant Kuiper Belt Object 2018 VG18. Credit: Roberto Molar Candanosa/Carnegie Institution for Science
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: solar system
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Kuiper Belt
A newly discovered *extremely* distant icy world points to Planet 9
Phil Plait
Oct 2, 2018
Artwork depicting Planet Nine, a theorized super-Earth orbiting the Sun several tens of billions of kilometers out. Observations of distant icy worlds imply this planet exists.
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Kuiper Belt
Tag: Science
Tag: Astronomy
Tag: space
Theoretical Planet Nine may be our solar system's Rogue One
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 21, 2017
PlanetNineHeader_1024.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: Astronomy
Tag: space