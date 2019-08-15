planetary collisions

Artwork depicting two large asteroids colliding near the ring around the bright star Fomalhaut. Credit: ESA, NASA and M. Kornmesser
Fomalhaut's 'planet' may actually be a dust cloud from a giant asteroid collision!
Phil Plait
Trending on SYFY WIRE in planetary collisions
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: asteroids
Tag: Hubble Space Telescope
Tag: Exoplanets
Tag: jupiter

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: jupiter
Was Jupiter's core nearly destroyed by a massive planetary impact while it was still forming?
Phil Plait
Aug 15, 2019
Artwork showing a massive planet impacting the protoJupiter while the solar system was still forming. Credit: K. Suda & Y. Akimoto/Mabuchi Design Office, courtesy of Astrobiology Center, Japan
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: jupiter
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Exoplanets
Kepler 107c: A massive collision leaves behind a superdense exoplanet
Phil Plait
Feb 13, 2019
Dramatic artwork depecting the aftermath of the collision of two planets. Credit: Dana Berry/SwRI
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Exoplanets