Plastique

KillerCroc.jpg
Reports: Killer Croc, Plastique, and King Shark all join Suicide Squad
Matthew Jackson
Mar 31, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash
Here's our first look at Plastique and Clancy Brown's the General on The CW's Flash
Nathalie Caron
Aug 20, 2014
flashblogrolljpg-0d1dec_1280w.jpg
Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
Here's who'll be playing DC character Plastique on S1 of The CW's Flash
Trent Moore
Jul 30, 2014
kellyfrye.jpg
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
Looks like another DC player is set to make her explosive appearance in The Flash
Nathalie Caron
Jul 23, 2014
Plastique1_1.png
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW