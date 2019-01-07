Polar: Came From the Cold

polar Mads Mikkelsen netflix trailer
Mads Mikkelsen lets his finger bullets fly in Netflix's first trailer for comic adaptation Polar
Adam Pockross
Jan 7, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Polar: Came From the Cold
Tag: Halloween
Development Roundup: Halloween podcast, update on Polar, new horror from Lionsgate
Alyse Wax
Sep 21, 2018
Polar (74)
Tag: Movies
Tag: Polar: Came From the Cold
Tag: Halloween
Tag: Movies
Tag: Polar: Came From the Cold
Tag: Vampire Hunter D
Page to screen: Vampire Hunter: D and Polar comics land adaptions
Jacob Oller
Feb 26, 2018
vampire hunter D
Tag: Movies
Tag: Polar: Came From the Cold
Tag: Vampire Hunter D