Gorillaz recruit Powerpuff Girls character - watch their new video starring Jack Black
stark.george
May 31, 2018
Chuck McCann, DuckTales and Powerpuff Girls voice actor, dies at 83
Josh Weiss
Apr 9, 2018
TV THIS WEEK: The Powerpuff Girls return, Sleepy Hollow's finale, and more!
Matthew Jackson
Apr 4, 2016
Christian Bale sings the Powerpuff Girls theme. No, really.
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
