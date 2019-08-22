practical effects

Eleven in Stranger Things
Stranger Things 3: Eleven's gnarly Mind Flayer wounds and other makeup secrets
Caitlin Busch
Aug 22, 2019
DC Universe's Swamp Thing surfaces the human side of special effects
Andrea Ayres
May 30, 2019
Swamp Thing DC Universe
Firsts: 9 creepy creature effects firsts, from T-Rexes to tentacles
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 31, 2018
gillman.jpg
Horror Movie Magic: The practical effects behind the grossest '80s horror scenes
Ian Failes
Sep 5, 2017
Alien[2].png
See the original creepy screen test for the Aliens chestburster
Dany Roth
Sep 9, 2013
alienschestburster.jpg
