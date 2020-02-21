Priah Ferguson

Dan DiDio
WIRE Buzz: Dan DiDio exits as DC publisher; Stranger Things 4 ups Priah Ferguson; more
Josh Weiss
Feb 21, 2020
Related tags

Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson looks back on her breakout performance and new BFFs
Josh Weiss
May 7, 2019
Stranger Things Priah Ferguson Erica Sinclar
Watch the Stranger Things cast freak out when a Demogorgon attacks them at Universal Studios' latest attraction
James Comtois
Sep 25, 2018
1_First Look Inside Stranger Things maze at HHN 2018
Fan-favorite newbie Erica to get an expanded role in Stranger Things 3
Carol Pinchefsky
Nov 3, 2017
strangerthingserica.png
