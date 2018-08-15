Prince Lestat

Lestat, Anne Rice, Vampire Chronicles
Anne Rice brings Lestat out of the shadows again in her newest Vampire Chronicles book, Blood Communion
Elizabeth Rayne
Aug 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Prince Lestat
Tag: The Vampire Chronicles
Tag: Anne Rice

Related tags

Tag: Anne Rice
Tag: The Vampire Chronicles
EXCLUSIVE: Anne Rice on The Vampire Chronicles films, casting Lestat, and more
Matthew Jackson
Oct 27, 2014
Lestat.jpg
Tag: Anne Rice
Tag: The Vampire Chronicles
Tag: Anne Rice
Tag: The Vampire Chronicles
EXCLUSIVE: Anne Rice on returning to vampires, her new book, and what's next
Matthew Jackson
Oct 24, 2014
AnneRice.jpg
Tag: Anne Rice
Tag: The Vampire Chronicles
Tag: Anne Rice
Tag: Prince Lestat
Anne Rice's long-awaited new vampire novel now has an official synopsis
Matthew Jackson
Mar 17, 2014
Anne-Rice.jpeg
Tag: Anne Rice
Tag: Prince Lestat