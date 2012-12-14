Prisoner

Prisoner_McKellenCaviezel.jpg
Jim Caviezel reveals his passion for The Prisoner&mdash;and his co-star
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Ian McKellen
Tag: Jim Caviezel
Jim Caviezel reveals his passion for The Prisoner&mdash;and his co-star
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Prisoner_McKellenCaviezel.jpg
Tag: Ian McKellen
Tag: Jim Caviezel