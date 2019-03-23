Prodigy

Image June 2019 44
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019
Matthew Jackson
Mar 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Box Office
Tag: The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Box office: Lego Movie 2 building toward top spot with $35 million, a disappointing debut for the animated sequel
Josh Weiss
Feb 10, 2019
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tag: Movies
Tag: Box Office
Tag: The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Tag: Movies
Tag: Prodigy
Tag: Netflix
Exclusive: Director Alex Haughey on Netflix's shocking new sci-fi thriller, Prodigy
Jeff Spry
Aug 17, 2018
prodigy 4
Tag: Movies
Tag: Prodigy
Tag: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Mark Millar
Netflix announces Prodigy — Mark Millar's next comic creation
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 13, 2018
PRODIGY01ACropped
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Mark Millar
Tag: Danielle Panabaker
Tag: Prodigy
Newcomer Danielle Panabaker will kick butt in Prodigy
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
DaniellePanabaker.jpg
Tag: Danielle Panabaker
Tag: Prodigy