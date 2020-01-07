Producers Guild Awards

Joker Joaquin Phoenix
Awards Race: Joker scores most BAFTA noms with 11; lands PGA nod but snubbed by DGA
Jacob Oller
Jan 7, 2020
Black Panther and A Quiet Place score Producers Guild Award nominations, boost profile ahead of Oscars
Josh Weiss
Jan 4, 2019
Black Panther A Quiet Place
Kevin Feige to receive Producers Guild Award, as Marvel earns industry recognition
Jacob Oller
Aug 30, 2018
Marvel's The Avengers
The Shape of Water, Handmaid's Tale, and Black Mirror dominate 2018 Producers Guild Awards
Josh Weiss
Jan 21, 2018
Shape Of Water Sally Hawkins
