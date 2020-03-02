Professor Hulk

Hulk Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo says there have been 'preliminary' talks for Bruce Banner to join She-Hulk
Josh Weiss
Mar 2, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Professor Hulk
Tag: MCU
Tag: re-release
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Bonus Scene

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Endgame re-release bonus footage includes touching tribute, fiery deleted scene, more
Josh Weiss
Jun 28, 2019
Professor Hulk Bruce Banner Mark Ruffalo
Tag: Movies
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home