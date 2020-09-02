Project Power

Baby Yoda The Mandalorian
WIRE Buzz: The Mandalorian returns in October; WB taps Project Power duo for Nemesis; more
Josh Grossberg Josh Weiss
Sep 2, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Project Power
Tag: Jamie Foxx
Tag: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Trailers

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Project Power
Tag: Netflix
Project Power's directors created something rare: a 'wholly original' superhero movie
Caitlin Busch
Aug 14, 2020
project power
Tag: Movies
Tag: Project Power
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Project Power
Project Power: Jamie Foxx tracks a super-powered pill in first trailer for Netflix's new sci-fi flick
Josh Weiss
Jul 15, 2020
Project Power
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Project Power
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Project Power
WIRE Buzz: First look at Jamie Foxx's Project Power; Wonder Woman '84 one-shot; and Last Drive-In
Josh Weiss
Jul 14, 2020
Jamie Foxx
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Project Power