prosthetic makeup

Eleven in Stranger Things
Stranger Things 3: Eleven's gnarly Mind Flayer wounds and other makeup secrets
Caitlin Busch
Aug 22, 2019
Exclusive: The rebooted Hellboy's makeup references more than Mike Mignola's art
Josh Weiss
Dec 31, 2018
Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Emmy Contender: Redesigning Klingons and making new aliens with Star Trek: Discovery's SFX makeup team
Jennifer Vineyard
Aug 14, 2018
Star Trek: Discovery, Klingon makeup
Frank Langella's Skeletor: A master class in acting through prosthetics
Clare McBride
Nov 14, 2017
motuheader.png
How Guillermo del Toro made his dreams (and monsters) come true
Jazmine Joyner
Oct 9, 2017
Guillermo del Toro
