Proxima Midnight

BLACKORDER001_CVR
Thanos' children, the Black Order, are getting their own Marvel comic series
Josh Weiss
Aug 16, 2018
Meet Avengers: Infinity War's Proxima Midnight
Jenna Busch
May 6, 2018
proxima_midnight.png
Everything you need to know about Thanos (and friends) before Avengers: Infinity War
Josh Weiss
Apr 19, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War- Thanos tries to crush Steve Rogers with gauntlet
Your guide to The Black Order, Avengers: Infinity War's Children of Thanos
Matthew Jackson
Apr 16, 2018
Children of Thanos, Black Order, Avengers: Infinity War
The Leftovers star Carrie Coon joins Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight
Matthew Jackson
Apr 16, 2018
Carrie Coon, The Leftovers
