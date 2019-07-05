Psi-Lords

Psi-Lords Variant B
Indie Comic Spotlight: Fred Van Lente's updated Psi-Lords is an ode to classic GOTG
Karama Horne
Jul 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Psi-Lords
Tag: Valiant Comics
Exclusive sneak peek: Meet the main characters of Valiant's space prison-break story Psi-Lords
Ernie Estrella
Feb 20, 2019
Psi-Lords Cover by Rod Reis
Tag: Comics
Tag: Psi-Lords
Tag: Valiant Comics