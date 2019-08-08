Quantic Dream

Loving David Cage's games, flaws and all
Laura Dale
Aug 8, 2019
Video Game Heroine of the Month: Kara from Detroit: Become Human
Brittany Vincent
May 14, 2018
Machines have to obey in first trailer for PS4's Detroit: Become Human
Nathalie Caron
Jun 21, 2016
