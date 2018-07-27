Queen Ramonda

Angela Bassett confirms that these MCU characters survived Infinity War
Josh Weiss
Jul 27, 2018
Angela Bassett's version of Erik Killmonger is so good she could take Michael B. Jordan's job
Matthew Jackson
Mar 16, 2018
Who is Queen Ramonda? We dive into her pre-Black Panther origins
Jamie Broadnax
Feb 20, 2018
