Rae Carson

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Falcon crew
The Rise of Skywalker novelization digs deeper into Chewbacca's connection to Ben Solo
Matthew Jackson
Mar 20, 2020
The Rise of Skywalker novelization explains why no one showed up at Crait in The Last Jedi
Matthew Jackson
Mar 19, 2020
Poe Dameron The Last Jedi
What The Rise of Skywalker novelization tells us about Finn and his connection to the Force
Matthew Jackson
Mar 18, 2020
Finn and Poe in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
The Rise of Skywalker novelization sheds new light on Leia's Force gifts, Luke's intervention
Matthew Jackson
Mar 17, 2020
Rise of Skywalker Leia
Rise of Skywalker novelization reveals Rey's dad fits into Palpatine's clone conspiracy
Matthew Jackson
Mar 5, 2020
The Rise of Skywalker JJ Abrams
