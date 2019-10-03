Rafael Albuquerque

Sinister Hero
Vampire Batman is back in DC's Secrets of Sinister House #1 Halloween one-shot
Jeff Spry
Oct 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Rafael Albuquerque
Tag: New York Comic Con
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: NYCC 2017
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Dark Horse

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: Rafael Albuquerque
A Study in Emerald unites the cosmic forces of Neil Gaiman, H.P. Lovecraft, and Sherlock Holmes
Adam Pockross
Oct 3, 2017
A Study in Emerald
Tag: Comics
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: Rafael Albuquerque
Tag: Mark Millar
Tag: Rafael Albuquerque
Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque talk Huck, their new Image comic
Matt Dorville
Nov 18, 2015
Huck
Tag: Mark Millar
Tag: Rafael Albuquerque
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Rafael Albuquerque
Exclusive: Rafael Albuquerque shows off EI8HT #3, and talks about the book's future
Aaron Sagers
Mar 27, 2015
Ei8ht3_0.jpg
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Rafael Albuquerque