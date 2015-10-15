Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet_Clank_movie_teaser_promo_cropped.png
Ratchet & Clank are out to save the world in new trailer for video game-based flick
Trent Moore
Oct 15, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Ratchet & Clank
Tag: Sony
Get ready for some galactic fun in first official Ratchet & Clank PS4 trailer
Nathalie Caron
Jun 10, 2015
ratchet_and_clank_ps4_screengrab_1_0.png
Tag: Ratchet & Clank
Tag: Sony
Tag: Ratchet & Clank
Tag: Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone, Rosario Dawson join Ratchet & Clank CGI animated film
Trent Moore
May 13, 2015
Ratchet-+-Clank-art.jpg
Tag: Ratchet & Clank
Tag: Sylvester Stallone