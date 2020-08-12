Relic

2020 horror movies
8 hidden gem indie horror movies from 2020 you can watch right now
Dark Sky Lady
Aug 12, 2020
Relic captures the horrors of dementia with a chilling yet cathartic conclusion
Kristy Puchko
Jul 31, 2020
Relic director Natalie Erika James reveals the personal origins and FANGRRL path to horror filmmaker
Kristy Puchko
Jul 10, 2020
WIRE Buzz: Relic trailer; Logan Lerman open to Percy Jackson return; Olivia Munn leads Replay
Jacob Oller
Jun 12, 2020
WIRE Buzz: Esai Morales boards Mission: Impossible; Relic teaser; and Solar Opposites
Josh Weiss
May 21, 2020
