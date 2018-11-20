Renee O'Connor

xandg2
The importance of Gabrielle's quest on Xena: Warrior Princess
Sara Century
Nov 20, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Renee O'Connor
Tag: Lucy Lawless
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Rob Tapert
Tag: warrior women
Tag: gabrielle

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Late To The Party
Late to the Party: Xena: Warrior Princess
Carly Lane
Jul 17, 2018
xena2.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Late To The Party
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Lucy Lawless
Here's why Xena and Gabrielle never became a couple on Xena: Warrior Princess
Nathalie Caron
May 9, 2016
Xena-Gabrielle.jpg
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Lucy Lawless
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Spotlight
Xena: Warrior Princess 20 years later: The cast and creators look back
Lisa Granshaw
Nov 19, 2015
xenamain.jpg
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Spotlight
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Spotlight
Clone of Xena: Warrior Princess 20 years later: The cast and creators look back
Lisa Granshaw
Jun 1, 2012
xenamain.jpg
Tag: Xena: Warrior Princess
Tag: Spotlight