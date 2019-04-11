Retta

game of thrones red wedding
Objects in Space 4/11/19: Was there ever a wedding less joyful?
Carly Lane
Apr 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: SXSW
Tag: Game of Thrones
Retta talks Game of Thrones and Good Girls at SXSW
Jenna Busch
Mar 15, 2019
retta in good girls
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: SXSW
Tag: Game of Thrones