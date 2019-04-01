Return to Oz

Return to Oz
WTF Moments: Return to Oz's closet full of severed heads
Meagan Navarro
Apr 1, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Return to Oz
Tag: WTF Moments
Tag: Chosen One of The Day

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Objects in Space 10/13/18: There's no place like home
Carly Lane
Oct 13, 2018
Batman Damned #1
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Movies
Tag: gary kurtz
Tag: Star Wars
Gary Kurtz, producer on the original Star Wars trilogy, dies at 78
Josh Weiss
Sep 24, 2018
GettyImages-170733610
Tag: Movies
Tag: gary kurtz
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Return to Oz
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Chosen One of the Day: Princess Mombi's Walk-In Head Closet from 'Return to Oz'
Courtney Enlow
Aug 25, 2017
princessmombi1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Return to Oz
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: The Wizard of Oz
May 17 in sci-fi History: Ways Back into Oz
Zac Hug
May 17, 2017
return_to_oz_01.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: The Wizard of Oz