Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss would love to see a CGI shark in a Jaws re-release, but would Spielberg even bite?
Josh Weiss
Oct 3, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Richard Dreyfuss
Casting roundup: The Flash finds a pyro and Richard Dreyfuss goes to space
Jacob Oller
Jan 30, 2018
richard-dreyfuss.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Richard Dreyfuss
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Winona Ryder
October 29 in Sci-Fi History: The Paul Lynde Halloween Special
Zac Hug
Oct 29, 2017
gettyimages-93732596.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Winona Ryder
Tag: Movies
Tag: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Close Encounters of the Third Kind to celebrate 40th anniversary in theaters
Don Kaye
Jul 5, 2017
Close-Encounters.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Tag: Alexandre Aja
Tag: Christopher Lloyd
Blood, boobs and Doc Brown: New Piranha 3D trailer
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Tag: Alexandre Aja
Tag: Christopher Lloyd