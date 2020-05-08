Rick D. Wasserman

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Cosplayers rejoice! San Diego Comic-Con still on, officially going virtual this year
79 thoughts we had while watching Yes, Madam!
Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan returns to Stephen King with Revival
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
WIRE Buzz: Mark Hamill vamps for What We Do in the Shadows; Muppets Now moving right along; more
Adventure Time: Distant Lands has BMO saving the day in expectedly strange first trailer
Boba Fett jetpacks into Mandalorian Season 2, played by Temeura Morrison
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
Cosplayers rejoice! San Diego Comic-Con still on, officially going virtual this year
The Green Hornet returns in first look at Dynamite's minimalist, noir comic relaunch
George C. Romero is finally entering the zombie 'Deadverse' on his own terms
Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day
Deja View
Forgotten Women of Genre
ScreamGrrls
Strong Female Characters
All Fangrrls
Latest Stories
79 thoughts we had while watching Yes, Madam!
Katy Keene Discussion: The truth about Pepper
Look of the Week: Sonoya Mizuno's effortless Ex Machina and Devs style
Fangrrls is about kicking down doors, breaking boundaries and celebrating female fans with fun, witty and entertaining content.
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
The end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars showed that almost everyone lost [Jabba the Pod Video 2.19]
Cecil Castellucci on writing Batgirl and the future of comic cons
How A.I. 'hallucinations' helped make Westworld's main titles
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Rick D. Wasserman
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag:
Bad Astronomy
Tag:
jupiter
Tag:
Juno
Tag:
Hubble Space Telescope
Tag:
Great Red Spot
Related tags
syfy movie
Sam Vincent
movie
Marc Worden
science fiction
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message