Rick McCallum

RickMcCallum061311_1.jpg
Producer says the new Star Wars show may be too 'adult' for TV
Matthew Jackson
Dec 17, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Rick McCallum
Tag: Star Wars
The long-awaited Star Wars live-action TV series finally gets a name!
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 16, 2012
RickMcCallum061311_0.jpg
Tag: Rick McCallum
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: George Lucas
Tag: Rick McCallum
Star Wars live-action TV show due sooner than later!
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
StarWarsTVCasting_2.jpg
Tag: George Lucas
Tag: Rick McCallum
Tag: George Lucas
Tag: Rick McCallum
Rumor mill: Live-action Star Wars TV series in preproduction in Australia?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
StarWarsTVCasting_1.jpg
Tag: George Lucas
Tag: Rick McCallum