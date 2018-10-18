Rick Worthy

themagicians_margo_hero.jpg
The Magicians cast gathers to discuss returning characters, new creatures, and the treachery of Dean Fogg
Brian Silliman
Oct 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Rick Worthy
Tag: The Magicians
Geeky Q & A: Rick Worthy
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 17, 2017
GettyImages-626859520.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Rick Worthy
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Rick Worthy
The Magicians' Worthy Dean: Rick Worthy teases the end of Season 2 and reflects on nerdy career
Aaron Sagers
Mar 31, 2017
Rick_Worthy_0.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Rick Worthy