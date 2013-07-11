RIPD

2013-06-30-ripd_04.jpg
Ryan Reynolds is dead and very confused in first R.I.P.D. clips
Trent Moore
Jul 11, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Jeff Bridges
Tag: RIPD
Tron Dude Jeff Bridges may join Ryan Reynolds in R.I.P.D. (Yay!)
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
JeffBridges_1.jpg
Tag: Jeff Bridges
Tag: RIPD
Tag: RIPD
Tag: The Boys
New comic-based films spotlight undead cops and a superhero CIA
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
RIPD.jpg
Tag: RIPD
Tag: The Boys
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: RIPD
Ryan Reynolds goes from Green Lantern to undead cop
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Wolverine_RyanReynolds_8.jpg
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: RIPD