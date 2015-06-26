Ripper

Anthony-Head.jpg
Joss Whedon says that Giles-centric Buffy spinoff ain't dead yet
Matthew Jackson
Jun 26, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Joss Whedon
Anthony Stewart Head 'still game' for Whedon's long-delayed Buffy spinoff
Trent Moore
Jun 24, 2014
ustv_buffy-giles_2_0.jpg
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: Joss Whedon
Tag: Anthony Stewart Head
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Anthony Head: The Buffy spinoff Ripper may still be possible
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Merlin_Head_Uther_0.JPG
Tag: Anthony Stewart Head
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer