Rise of the Lycans

underworld_riseofthelycans_sheen_0.jpg
We compare Lycans with the best werewolf transformations of all time
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Rise of the Lycans
Tag: Underworld
Tag: Michael Sheen

Related tags

Tag: Michael Sheen
Tag: Rise of the Lycans
Why does Michael Sheen keep coming back to the Underworld?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Michael_Sheen.jpg
Tag: Michael Sheen
Tag: Rise of the Lycans
Tag: Batman
Tag: Catwoman
Rhona Mitra wouldn't say no to Catwoman, but addresses the rumors
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Underworld_RiseoftheLycans_RhonaMitra.jpg
Tag: Batman
Tag: Catwoman
Tag: Rhona Mitra
Tag: Rise of the Lycans
Rhona Mitra talks exclusively about being the new vampire in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Underworld_RiseoftheLycans_RhonaMitra2_1.jpg
Tag: Rhona Mitra
Tag: Rise of the Lycans
Tag: Rhona Mitra
Tag: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld's Rhona Mitra endured rain, horses and blinding contact lenses
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Underworld_RiseoftheLycans_RhonaMitra2_0.jpg
Tag: Rhona Mitra
Tag: Rise of the Lycans