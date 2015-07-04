road warrior

rerelease-opener.jpg
14 classic sci-fi films that could be blockbusters in rerelease
Marc Bernardin
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in road warrior
Tag: Wild Wild West
Tag: Back to the Future

Related tags

Tag: 28 days later
Tag: men in black
14 classic sci-fi films that could be blockbusters in rerelease
Marc Bernardin
Jul 4, 2015
rerelease-opener.jpg
Tag: 28 days later
Tag: men in black
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: road warrior
Saddle up for 12 good, bad and ugly sci-fi/horror western movies
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Westerns072711.jpg
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: road warrior