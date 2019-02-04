Rob Delaney

x-force deadpool 2
Director David Leitch on Deadpool 2 becoming highest-grossing X-Men film: 'Exciting' and 'surreal'
Josh Weiss
Feb 4, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Rob Delaney
Tag: X-Force
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Deadpool

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: David Leitch
How Rob Delaney (and some X-Men) wound up in Deadpool 2
Jordan Zakarin
May 18, 2018
Deadpool 2 Peter
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: David Leitch
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: X-Force
Deadpool 2's Peter is on LinkedIn, and his profile shows just why he landed that X-Force gig
Adam Pockross
May 16, 2018
Deadpool 2 Peter
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: X-Force
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Peter
Meet the members of X-Force in new Twitter photos from Deadpool 2's Peter
Josh Weiss
Apr 27, 2018
Peter - Deadpool 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Peter