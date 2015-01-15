Robert Charles Wilson

spin.jpg
Syfy to adapt Robert Charles Wilson's Hugo Award winning novel, Spin
Nathalie Caron
Jan 15, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Robert Charles Wilson
Tag: TV
High-concept, Hugo-winning sci-fi novel Spin is coming to the small screen
Trent Moore
Jun 10, 2014
spin_robert_charles_wilson.jpg
Tag: Robert Charles Wilson
Tag: TV
Tag: Robert Charles Wilson
Review: Robert Charles Wilson turns from space to steampunk in Julian Comstock
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
JulianComstockReview.jpg
Tag: Robert Charles Wilson
Tag: Robert Charles Wilson
Robert Charles Wilson explains why he destroyed America in Julian Comstock
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Robert-Charles-Wilson.jpg
Tag: Robert Charles Wilson