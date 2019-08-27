Robert Richardson

Woody Harrelson Cletus Kasady Carnage
Venom 2's cinematographer confirms Woody Harrelson returning as Carnage for sequel
Josh Weiss
Aug 27, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Robert Richardson
Tag: Woody Harrelson
Tag: Venom 2
Tag: Venom
Tag: Carnage
Tag: Andy Serkis

Related tags