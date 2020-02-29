Robert Sheehan

The Umbrella Academy Netflix
The Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan discuss developing characters at C2E2 2020
Jacob Oller
Feb 29, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Robert Sheehan
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: Gerard Way
Tag: Interviews
Tag: netflix
Tag: Ellen Page

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
The Umbrella Academy cast breaks down the first episode's epic dance montage
Rick Mele
Feb 18, 2019
Umbrella Academy Dance 2
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: Netflix
The Umbrella Academy trailer is a torrential mashup of Wes Anderson and superheroics
Josh Weiss
Jan 24, 2019
The Umbrella Academy Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mortal Engines
Tag: Hugo Weaving
WATCH: Mortal Engines: Rebellion! Moving cities! Kick-ass ladies!
Tara Bennett
Dec 14, 2018
Mortal Engines Interview
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mortal Engines
Tag: Hugo Weaving
Tag: Movies
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018
Peter Jackson and Co. brought the first 25 minutes of Mortal Engines to NYCC, and it's time to get seriously excited
Brian Silliman
Oct 5, 2018
MortalEnginesLondon
Tag: Movies
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018