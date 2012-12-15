Robin Dunne

Sanctuary101111.jpg
Watch Amanda Tapping and Robin Dunne's hilarious Sanctuary outtakes
Scott Edelman
Dec 15, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Amanda Tapping
Tag: Robin Dunne
11 behind-the-scenes secrets about tonight's return of Sanctuary
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
SanctuaryL.jpg
Tag: Amanda Tapping
Tag: Robin Dunne
Tag: Robin Dunne
Tag: Sanctuary
Sanctuary's Robin Dunne teases season two
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
AmandaTapping_RobinDunne_thumb_1.jpg
Tag: Robin Dunne
Tag: Sanctuary
Tag: Robin Dunne
Robin Dunne says Sherwood Forest has monsters but no tights
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Sanctuary_RobinDunne_3.jpg
Tag: Robin Dunne