Rocksteady

Batman-Arkham-VR-Trailer.jpg
Take a walk in Bruce Wayne's boots in new Batman: Arkham VR gameplay trailer
Jeff Spry
Oct 6, 2016
Batman: Arkham VR kicks off with the death of a beloved character + reveal trailer
Nathalie Caron
Jun 15, 2016
Batam-Arkham-VR.jpg
Characters are unmasked in new Batman: Arkham Knight BTS insider video
Nathalie Caron
May 26, 2015
ArkhamKnight_screenshot.png
Here's our first look at the brand new Batman: Arkham Knight prequel comic
Nathalie Caron
Dec 12, 2014
BatmanArkhamKnightPrequelComic1.png
Batman: Arkham Knight developer says the aim is to make the ‘ultimate Batman simulator’
Nathalie Caron
Oct 1, 2014
BatmanArkhamKnight1.jpg
