Rod Roddenberry

Instant Roddenberry
Star Trek producer Rod Roddenberry has a new short sci-fi film that's very different
Lisa Granshaw
Jul 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: archaeology

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Tag: Star Trek
Watch: Gene Roddenberry's son on his father's legacy with Star Trek
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 8, 2016
Screen_Shot_2016-09-08_at_3.16.23_PM.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Rod Roddenberry
Tag: Star Trek
New sci-fi series Holoscape from Star Trek producer in the works
Nathalie Caron
Jul 13, 2016
holoscape-image.jpg
Tag: Rod Roddenberry
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Rod Roddenberry
Gene Roddenberry's son is lending his name to the new Star Trek series
Matthew Jackson
Mar 4, 2016
RodRoddenberry.jpg
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Rod Roddenberry
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Tag: Rod Roddenberry
A rebooted Questor could be bigger than Star Trek
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Gene_Majel_Roddenberry_Questor.JPG
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Tag: Rod Roddenberry