Rogol Zaar

Supergirl #21 Variant Cover
Marc Andreyko sends Supergirl (and Krypto) off into deep space in a newer, more 'vibrant' Super series
Ernie Estrella
Aug 14, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Rogol Zaar
Tag: The Button
Tag: The Man of Steel
Tag: justice league
Tag: Swamp Thing Winter Special
Tag: Swamp Thing

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jason Fabok
Artist Jason Fabok talks The Man of Steel conclusion, working with Brian Michael Bendis, Swamp Thing and more
Ernie Estrella
Jun 28, 2018
Man of Steel Teaser Rogol Zaar
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Jason Fabok
Tag: Comics
Tag: Brian Michael Bendis
Tag: Superman
Inside The Man of Steel with Brian Michael Bendis
Ernie Estrella
May 20, 2018
The Man of Steel #1 Pages 6-7
Tag: Comics
Tag: Brian Michael Bendis
Tag: Superman