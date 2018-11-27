rogue planet

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: rogue planet
An aurora glows over a (possible) rogue planet
Phil Plait
Nov 27, 2018
Artwork depicting a solitary brown dwarf with an aurora. Credit: Chuck Carter, Caltech, NRAO/AUI/NSF
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: rogue planet
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: galaxies
Astronomers may have found rogue planets… in another galaxy
Phil Plait
Feb 5, 2018
The quasar RX J1131-1231 appears as a series of bright dots on a ring around the fuzzy elliptical galaxy in the center due to gravitational lensing. This is a Hubble image (red, green, and blue) combined with Chandra which sees X-rays (displayed as pink).
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: galaxies
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Exoplanets
Putting the spin on a rogue planet
Phil Plait
Jan 15, 2018
Artist’s conception of the free-floating planet PSO J318. Credit: MPIA/V. Ch. Quetz
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Exoplanets
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: rogue planet
CFBDSIR 2149-0403: A mystery lurks 1800 trillion kilometers from Earth
Phil Plait
Mar 21, 2017
Rogue planet artwork
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: rogue planet