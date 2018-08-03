Ronda Rousey

Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars Weekly: Episode IX begins filming and more
Bryan Young
Aug 3, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Metroid
Tag: Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey's dream role is to play Samus in long-rumored Metroid film
Trent Moore
Feb 22, 2016
metroid_prime.jpg
Tag: Metroid
Tag: Ronda Rousey
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
MMA champ Ronda Rousey lobbies for role of Captain Marvel in the MCU
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 17, 2015
RondaRousey.jpg
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe