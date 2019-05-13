Rory McCann

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5
Game of Thrones: The Hound actor breaks down the 'sacrifice' of Cleganebowl
Josh Weiss
May 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
The Hound in tears? Game of Thrones cast remember their favorite moments
Matthew Jackson
Apr 8, 2019
Game of Thrones Arya and The Hound
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Rory McCann
Game of Thrones' The Hound and Tormund sing a sweet duet in BTS video
Jeff Spry
Aug 25, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 1.34.21 PM.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Rory McCann